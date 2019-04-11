West of Chicago Pizza Company: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

A new pizza option in West Seattle starting today: Deep dish. West of Chicago Pizza Company is opening in Delridge and joining the WSB sponsor team to get the word out:

West of Chicago Pizza Company is pick-up only for now, and you can place your order online or by phone. “While West Seattle has plenty of pizza places, there are 0 deep-dish pizza places, says proprietor Shawn Millard – until now. He explains that he has “almost 25 years of experience feeding people,” and a “passion for the craft” of preparing food, respecting the ingredients too. “People who know me fight for a seat at my table; people know when I’m feeding them, they’ll be fed well. … I think the community will be pleased with an option that is completely different from the other current options.”

West of Chicago Pizza Company is starting small, at 5604 Delridge Way SW, but expecting to expand as sales grow. Shawn is a resident of West Seattle and is here to stay; he is looking forward to supporting local nonprofits, too, as do so many local independent businesses. You can see the West of Chicago Pizza Company menu on the website and you can order there for pickup, or call 206-339-DEEP – that’s 206-339-3337. Thursdays through Sundays, 4 pm-10 pm (last order at 9:15 pm).

