WEATHER: Some tree trouble as Wind Advisory continues until 7 pm

Thanks for the tip – those tree limbs that fell on SW Othello east of California SW in Gatewood [map] are the first effects we’ve seen of the bursts of wind and rain that have moved through a few times so far this afternoon. Inbetween – some sunbreaks like the one we’re in right now. The National Weather Service’s Wind Advisory alert remains in effect until 7 tonight. If the weather causes any trouble where you are, text or call 206-293-6302 to let us know – thanks!