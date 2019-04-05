WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory for Saturday

Blustery weather is expected tomorrow – so much so, that the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory alert for 11 am-7 pm Saturday:

* WIND…Southerly 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40-55 mph. … * TIMING…Winds will increase late Saturday morning and peak during the afternoon hours. Winds will diminish Saturday evening. * IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for high profile vehicles. Weak trees or small tree branches may be blown down and result in local power outages.

For those by the water, looks like the day’s highest tide will be past before the wind kicks up.