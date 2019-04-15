VOTE! Which five District 1 projects should get Neighborhood Street Fund money?

It’s time! The city has opened voting on proposed Neighborhood Street Fund projects. Through May 5th, you can use this ballot to vote for five projects you’d like to get funded. Assuming you want to vote in West Seattle/South Park District 1 (you can choose a different district on the ballot if you prefer), here are your choices – we’ve linked them to the full-proposal PDFs as also linked on the ballot:

*Trenton Street Improvements

*West Seattle Bridge Trail Connections

*Admiral Junction Pedestrian Crossing Improvements

*Sylvan Way Low-Cost Sidewalks

*Pedestrian Crossings in The Junction

*SW Holden Street Improvements

*Sylvan Way SW Improvements

*Highland Park Way Improvements

*Marine View Drive SW Guard Rail

*Delridge Pedestrian Crossings

*Westwood Transit Center Improvements

*Longfellow Creek Safety Improvements

*Crosswalk at 26th and Cambridge

*SW Brandon Street Sidewalks

Eligibility rules:

Voting is open to anyone age 11 and up who lives, works, goes to school, worships, receives services, volunteers, or is part of a program in the City of Seattle.

The ballot’s also available in Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Somali, all linked here. If you’d rather not vote online, you can also do it at Seattle Public Library branches, or at a pop-up voting event – nearest one will be April 24, 3-6 pm, at Roxbury Safeway (which is, oddly, outside city limits, but not by much – 9620 28th SW). Results of this vote will go to the Move Seattle Levy Oversight Committee for final decisionmaking.

·