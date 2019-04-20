West Seattle, Washington

21 Sunday

58℉

VIDEO: West Seattle Thriftway’s 2019 egg hunters find fun

April 20, 2019 6:39 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

The first egg hunt of the weekend was off and almost-running at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) this morning – and yet there’s always a moment amid the rush for a bunny-meets-bunny moment:

Once eggs have been procured among the produce (or kitchenware, or …) it’s time to stop and check what’s inside:

For the smallest participants, that requires assistance:

And the search went on:

Thriftway just celebrated its 31st birthday and will have other special events as the spring and summer roll on – next Saturday, for example, weather permitting, they’ll try again for the first benefit barbecue of the season – buy an outdoor-grilled lunch starting around 11 am, and the proceeds will be donated to the West Seattle Food Bank.

Share This

No Replies to "VIDEO: West Seattle Thriftway's 2019 egg hunters find fun"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.