2:52 PM: Thanks for the tip: Avoid 35th SW and SW Morgan for a while – a crash involving at least 4 vehicles has blocked part of 35th just south of Morgan. We’ve just checked out the scene – no serious injuries so no SFD callout.

2:58 PM: The cause is under investigation; police are directing traffic through the scene, and tow trucks are reported to be on the way. Added photos from the scene, which is somewhat spread out.