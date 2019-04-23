THIS WEEKEND: West Seattle YMCA Healthy Kids Day on Saturday

(WSB photo from Healthy Kids Day 2017)

Free fun – no membership required – this Saturday at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), for the annual Healthy Kids Day, 10 am-1 pm! As announced by the Y, the event “features activities such as hands-only CPR lessons, free helmets and helmet fittings, games, healthy cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home throughout the summer months.” Performances include a dance team at 11:30, martial arts at noon, and Baby Shark at 12:30 pm; Y executive director Shalimar Gonzales says a fire truck is expected on site 11 am to noon, plus: “Helmet fittings, games, CPR training, and all other activities will occur through the day.” (Outdoors and indoors.) And smoothies from nearby Chaco Canyon Café! One more bonus: If you’re not a Y member and would like to be, no joining fee! The Y is at 3622 SW Snoqualmie in The Triangle.