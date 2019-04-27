SUMMER CAMP: Tweens/teens invited to Wildcat Volleyball Camp

Exactly two months from today, it’s the last day of classes at Seattle Public Schools. Some schools are out sooner. And it’s never too soon to finalize summer plans. West Seattle High School volleyball coach Abby West has an invitation again this year for interested tweens/teens:

West Seattle High School Volleyball is hosting their annual Wildcat Volleyball Camp for all rising 5th-9th graders. The camp will be held in West Seattle High School’s gym from 9 am-1 pm July 22nd-25th. The cost is $150. Please email abby.west1@gmail.com for registration information.