SPORTS: After 10 years at West Seattle High School, boys-basketball head coach Keffrey Fazio goes collegiate



(WSB photo from March 4, 2017, after WSHS boys took 3rd place at state – Coach Fazio, 2nd from right)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

“So many great memories.”

After 10 years at West Seattle High School, that’s what boys-basketball head coach Keffrey Fazio will be leaving with.

He has just announced that after this school year is over, he will be taking a new position, coaching men’s basketball at Seattle Pacific University under head coach Grant Leep.

WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson is not surprised. “I realized during my first year at West Seattle that Keff should be coaching at the college level.”

Fazio has been head coach of the Wildcats for six years, with a 92-64 record, after four years as an assistant coach. He’s a two-time Metro League Coach of the Year (2017 and 2018); 2017 was the year the WSHS boys finished 3rd place at state – their highest finish ever. The team also went to state this past season, and appeared in the district tournament six times during Fazio’s tenure.

(WSB photo from 2019 state tournament)

“It has been a true honor to coach for the community that I grew up in,” Fazio told WSB. “I have had many family members attend WSHS and I hope we made you all and the community proud. Coaching in the Metro League was an amazing experience, and helped shape the man I am today. I enjoyed competing against all the great players and coaches our league has to offer. Our focus at WSHS during my time was a philosophy on preparation and belief. I think we accomplished that, but you don’t win many games without great players, and I have been fortunate to coach some really good ones.” He adds, “I will always cherish the players and the memories,” especially daily interactions at practice.

AD Sorenson says the search for Fazio’s successor will start immediately. And it’ll be a challenge: “Coach Keffrey has been the heart and soul of our basketball program and an irreplaceable leader within our school. This opportunity could not have gone to a more deserving person. It has been a blessing to have him lead our basketball program these past 6 years. Seattle Pacific University is getting a phenomenal coach. I look forward to following his career for years to come.”

And Coach Fazio’s parting words: “I would like to thank the West Seattle community for your support. So many people helped me get our program to where it is today. West Seattle is truly a unique place. I am forever grateful to you all. To the families, thank you for putting up with me. The players, thank you for believing in me, and my coaches, thank you for supporting me. Last, but certainly not least my family for encouraging me to pursue my dreams and supporting me, and my wife Janelle for being a constant source of support and love through the good and tough times. I would not have been able to give my all to WSHS without her being by my side.

“I would also like to thank the WSHS admin team and teachers for their support.”

He’ll start at SPU in July.