Snip-its Haircuts for Kids now open in West Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor

We’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor today!

Snip-its Haircuts for Kids is open in West Seattle, joining Snip-its of Bellevue in providing a magical space full of fun distractions, and a happy haircut adventure for kids. Duc Quan is the local owner of both locations and is a West Seattle resident with husband Brian and 6.5-year-old daughter Justine.

Duc noticed that there were no kid-focused salons in the area and parents were driving a significant distance for a children’s salon or taking them to a local adult salon that might not be equipped for kids. Duc and his family are very excited to have found the right space in the Alaska Junction to open the second Snip-its in the PNW.

Everything at Snip-its is about helping kids look and feel great all while making haircuts relaxing for parents. Every haircut adventure starts with a Snip-its Adventure Pass, then the stylists work their magic while kids play games and watch videos on kid friendly tablets. At the end of each haircut, kids turn in their adventure pass and get a prize from the Magic Box! There are other goodies like crackers, lollipops, and balloons that make getting a haircut so easy. But this salon is more than just haircuts- Snip-its will offer kid friendly spa services and birthday parties. There will also be a fun play area in the lobby and families are welcome to come play, even if they don’t need a haircut yet!

Snip-its parents love that their kids look forward to getting a haircut and that our stylists are so kind and patient to their littlest clients. They often comment about how their first visit at Snip-its was the first time their child actually enjoyed a haircut, which is extremely rewarding to hear.

Snip-its has also partnered with Autism Speaks to develop a training program where stylists are certified to work with kids on the Autism spectrum. All kids, all abilities, are welcome! It’s fitting that the salon is opening during Autism Awareness Month.

Duc loves the West Seattle community and is connecting with local family-focused no-profits about possible partnership opportunities. And since the salon is located on the Farmers’ Market block, Snips (the Snip-its mascot) will make frequent appearances on Sundays to say hello to community members while staff provide fun, free activities such as temporary hair color for kids.

Soft-opening is today, at 4506 California SW! Appointments can be booked on the salon webpage, coming soon. In the meantime, the Snip-its West Seattle Facebook page has all the information and updates. Come check us out and see why we say #WeSpeakKid!

We thank Snip-its Haircuts for Kids of West Seattle for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.