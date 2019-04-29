ROAD WORK: West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway project to focus on two intersections in May

(See legend on PDF version of map here)

Two more intersections will see work in May as part of the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway project, SDOT has announced:

Work to improve arterial crossings along the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway will take place at the intersection of 30th Ave SW and SW Barton St on the weekend of May 4 – 5, and at 34th Ave SW and SW Morgan St the week of May 20.

What work will take place?

30th Ave SW and SW Barton St: Cutting bike detection loops and installation of overhead signs

34 Ave SW and SW Morgan St: Installation of new pedestrian refuge islands

What are the potential impacts?

Noise

Dust

Construction crews

Traffic control

Possible impacts to pedestrian access