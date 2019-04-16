ROAD-WORK UPDATE: Avalon project, after 2 days

That’s the traffic revision on Avalon at Genesee, as we saw it while driving through late this afternoon, on the second day since the year-plus Avalon/35th/Alaska repaving/rechannelization project started gearing up. We’ve also received an update from SDOT‘s project spokesperson Adonis Ducksworth:

After assessing the project corridor today, we will be staging our equipment at 30th Ave NE from SW Avalon Way to the nearest driveway. This location was chosen because it minimizes impacts of people traveling from SW Avalon Way to the Delridge neighborhood. Local Access and Driveway access on 30th Ave SW will be maintained via SW Yancy and SW Genesee streets. Crews will be storing equipment and materials for our work in Zone B at this location. We expect this closure to last up to 3 months. Additionally, we have a no left turn in place for southbound SW Avalon Way at the SW Genesee St intersection. The no left turn is in place for safety of people driving due to the inability for a left-turn queue during construction as we begin work near the SW Genesee St intersection.

Zone B is the Genesee-to-Yancy section of Avalon where work will be done first; early next month, work will start on 35th between Avalon and Alaska. For more project details, including the rest of the phasing, see the preview we published last Friday.