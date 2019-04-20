West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: ‘Rescue extrication’ response for 35th SW crash

April 20, 2019 7:22 pm
(Added: Reader photo, texted)

7:22 PM: SFD and SPD are at the scene of what’s described as a 2-vehicle crash at 35th/Hudson, 1 person trapped. Avoid the area. Updates to come.

7:33 PM: We are just arriving. On the north side of the scene, 35th is closed at Edmunds.

7:43 PM: The extrication from this car, a Subaru, is over and the person’s being taken to the hospital.

Police are talking to the person we believe is the driver of the other vehicle, a Jeep.

7:53 PM: SPD tells us the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad has been called out, so the closure will likely last a few hours.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: 'Rescue extrication' response for 35th SW crash"

  • JB April 20, 2019 (7:36 pm)
    Closed down to Brandon Ave SW.

  • on35th April 20, 2019 (7:56 pm)
    my next car is going to be a Jeep.srsly

    • WSB April 20, 2019 (8:09 pm)
      Just a note that the Subaru had to be cut open to get the driver out.

  • Doug April 20, 2019 (8:07 pm)
    I was wondering why 35th was so quiet.

