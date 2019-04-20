UPDATE: ‘Rescue extrication’ response for 35th SW crash

(Added: Reader photo, texted)

7:22 PM: SFD and SPD are at the scene of what’s described as a 2-vehicle crash at 35th/Hudson, 1 person trapped. Avoid the area. Updates to come.

7:33 PM: We are just arriving. On the north side of the scene, 35th is closed at Edmunds.

7:43 PM: The extrication from this car, a Subaru, is over and the person’s being taken to the hospital.

Police are talking to the person we believe is the driver of the other vehicle, a Jeep.

7:53 PM: SPD tells us the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad has been called out, so the closure will likely last a few hours.