REGISTRATION UPDATE: 2019 West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

Drum roll … 70 sales and counting on the last day of the first week of registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019 (presented/coordinated by WSB). If you’re still contemplating whether to have a sale or not, you have time – two more weeks of registration. The sale day is Saturday, May 11th, 9 am-3 pm, with some starting earlier and/or ending later. As we do each year, we’ll have the map ready to go in clickable and printable versions a week in advance. Here’s where to register.

P.S. It’s also time for us to start reminding you that Stamp Out Hunger – letter carriers’ door-to-door, mailbox-to-mailbox food drive – is the same day as WSCGSD as usual (both are always on the second Saturday in May), so whether you will be shopping or selling, if you can donate, please plan to set out your bag of nonperishable food by your mailbox/door/etc. that morning.