Registration reminder! Just a few more days to sign up for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019

Less than three weeks now until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – 15th year! It’s coming up on Saturday, May 11th. And since we’ll be publishing the map and listings a week in advance as usual, the end of registration is getting close – this Thursday (April 25th) is the deadline. As of tonight, almost 200 sales are registered for the peninsula’s big day of person-to-person recycling, treasure-hunting, and neighbor-meeting, from North Admiral to South Delridge, Lincoln Park to Highland Park, Alki Point to Pigeon Point …to name a few. Official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm on May 11th but some sellers choose to start early and/or end late – if you plan to do that, be sure the “ad” you send us when you sign up includes that info.

Ready to register? Just go here!