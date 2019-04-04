Questions, comments about Camp Second Chance? Next Community Advisory Committee meeting Sunday

For the first time since the city announced it would extend Camp Second Chance‘s stay at 9701 Myers Way S. at least six more months, the camp’s Community Advisory Committee will meet Sunday. While the CAC is not a decisionmaking group – it’s all community volunteers – the meetings usually include reps from the city and from camp operator LIHI in attendance, and there’s a community comment period for questions, concerns, etc. The meeting is at 2 pm Sunday (April 7th) in the community room on the east side of Arrowhead Gardens (9200 2nd SW).