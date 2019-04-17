Police tower on the way, and other news from West Seattle Crime Prevention Council

The Seattle Police portable observation tower that drew a mixed reception elsewhere in the city will be deployed in West Seattle.

That’s what Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Pierre Davis told the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting last night.

The tower recently turned up in a Rainier Valley supermarket parking lot, but not for long. In West Seattle, police intend to use it in the expansive parking lots at Westwood Village and the Delridge Home Depot – both hot spots for theft, with strong-arm robberies also a problem at the former. Capt. Davis said the tower, sold as SkyWatch, will be backed by emphasis teams on the ground including the bicycle squad. No time frame yet.

Also at the lightly attended (five members of the general public) meeting:

CRIME TRENDS: Rising temperatures have been accompanied by rising crime rates, though overall, Capt. Davis said, they’re still down from the same time a year earlier. Besides the aforementioned Westwood efforts, he and operations commander Lt. Steve Strand will be planning emphasis patrols for other hot spots, as defined in large part by data. One new twist: Collaboration with the state Department of Corrections as, Capt. Davis noted, many of the people the police come in contact with are on parole (“community custody”) and not willing to risk being sent back to prison. He said it’s been effective in other precincts.

RECENT CASES: The shooting in South Park the previous night is considered possibly gang-related, Capt. Davis said. That led to a question about last month’s South Delridge shooting. That remains under investigation, he said, challenging because the victim had not wanted to cooperate with investigators.

The night’s special guest:

INTERNET CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN: SPD’s Kelly Crouch had advice for how to protect kids from becoming victims of online predators. She talks to kids and teens too and says one important thing she explains is how “sexting” or taking provocative selfies can lead to trouble, either with predators, or even with the law. For parents, she advises talking with your kids as early as possible, and looking at their phones, to remain vigilant. If you suspect your child is in danger and something’s happening right now, call 911; you can also access reporting resources via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which has a Cyber TipLine. Kids and teens also can report directly, and Crouch said that’s vital so they can do it without fear of embarrassment or shaming.

The West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meets third Tuesdays most months, 7 pm at the SW Precinct.