Park protection: Join HPAC at Riverview this Wednesday to discuss options

Almost two years after the city Find It, Fix It Walk in Highland Park, another of the spotlighted issues is being addressed. Here’s the invitation from the Highland Park Action Committee:

Special Meeting With Parks Dept. on Options for Riverview Park: New Barrier/Fence

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Meet at Riverview Park – 12th Ave. SW & SW Webster at 5:30 pm.

Come discuss possible options

During the May 2017 Find-It-Fix-It walk, neighbors and community members raised concerns about the existing logs that served as barriers to the park. Neighbors expressed that the logs were unsightly and not good for the environment.

Parks staff responded that we would look at alternatives. The logs serve an important purpose of keeping folks from driving on to the field and damaging the park.

This Wednesday, we’d love to discuss possible alternative to the existing logs and solicit feedback from the community.

Please come to the Highland Park Action Committee (HPAC) special meeting on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 12th Ave. SW and SW Webster at 5:30 pm. This is the south lot. Seattle Parks and Recreation staff will be there to talk through this upgrade to the park.

If you are unable to attend this meeting, you may email your comments or questions to carol.baker@seattle.gov.