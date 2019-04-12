PARK PLANNING: City sets April 30 meeting for 48th/Charlestown

(WSB file photo, future park site at 48th/Charlestown)

Two months ago, the city held a drop-in event to talk about the southwest corner of 48th/Charlestown, which is now in the planning process as a future park, after years as a “landbanked” site. And today, the next step has been announced – an April 30th meeting (6:30 pm at Dakota Place Park, 4304 SW Dakota). Three design concepts for the site will be presented, developed with feedback from the February event and an online survey. After that, Parks says: “Following community input at the April 30th meeting, we will develop a preferred design concept. The preferred design will be presented at the third and final community meeting in early summer 2019.” Planning, design, and construction are budgeted at $1.2 million from the Seattle Parks District levy; construction is planned next year.