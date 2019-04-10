West Seattle, Washington

PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT: You help Seattle Lutheran High School seniors, they’ll help you!

April 10, 2019 10:27 am
From the WSB inbox:

Seattle Lutheran High School Seniors are hosting a Parents’ Night Out on Saturday, April 13th from 6:00 – 9:00 pm.

Who: For children ages 3-12 years old. This event includes a movie, fun games, light dinner (bagel bites, milk, and carrots)

Location: Seattle Lutheran High School Gymnasium, 4100 SW Genesee

Cost: $15 for 1st child and $10 for each additional child. No RSVP’s necessary.

This event is to help defray the cost of their graduation trip. For more information, please contact info@seattlelutheran.org.

(Hard to believe, but graduation season is just two months away! SLHS’s ceremony is June 6th.)

