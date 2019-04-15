‘No Parking’ means ‘No Parking’: Urgent alert from SDOT’s Avalon project team

The photo is from SDOT‘s Avalon project team, with this urgent alert:

Last week we placed “no parking signs” up along SW Avalon Way but this morning we noticed many cars were still parked along the west side of SW and a few still parked along the east side of SW Avalon Way. Unfortunately, we will need to tow cars that are parked within the work zone if they are not moved before noon today so we can begin our work.