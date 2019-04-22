More ways to be part of West Seattle Summer Fest 2019, if you sign up soon!

The peninsula’s biggest party of the year, West Seattle Summer Fest 2019, is in view just over the horizon – July 12, 13, 14 – and the plan is taking shape now, so you have to take action fast if you want to be part of any of this:

(WSB photo from Summer Fest 2016 – community tabling at the Info Booth)

COMMUNITY GATHERING TENT: Nonprofits and neighborhood/community groups are invited to apply for a free spot on the lineup, so Summer Fest visitors can stop by to find who you are and what you do. There may be two tents this year but even all those spots will fill up fast, so don’t wait, go here to sign up.

NEW STAGES! Summer Fest 2019 will bring more ways than ever for people to perform or present, including a Community Stage in Junction Plaza Park and a Wooden Instrument Stage at the south end of the festival zone. That’s in addition to the Main Stage at the north end. Interested in a spot on any of those stages? Here’s how to apply.

PARTNERSHIP/SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES: While the West Seattle Junction Association presents Summer Fest, countless community sponsors/partners help make it possible. (WSB is among them.) These opportunities remain open until May 19th; this one-sheet (PDF) has more info.