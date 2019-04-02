West Seattle, Washington

LAST CALL! ‘Scoping comment’ deadline day for West Seattle light rail. See what two groups are saying

April 2, 2019 1:17 pm
 |   Sound Transit | West Seattle news

If you haven’t gotten your “scoping” comment in regarding West Seattle light rail – today is the (extended) deadline set by Sound Transitso go here fast! Many local organizations and groups are weighing in. We’ve heard from two more whose detailed views might interest you. First, the Junction Neighborhood Organization:

(Here’s the PDF, if you can’t read it above.)

Next, from the West Seattle Transportation Coalition:

(Here’s the PDF.) The “scoping” comments are to be summarized by ST with “themes” made available to the Stakeholder Advisory Group a few days in advance of its meeting April 19th, at which SAG members will make a recommendation of routing/station options that they think should go into environmental study. One last time, here’s how to submit yours – by end of day today.

