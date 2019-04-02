LAST CALL! ‘Scoping comment’ deadline day for West Seattle light rail. See what two groups are saying

If you haven’t gotten your “scoping” comment in regarding West Seattle light rail – today is the (extended) deadline set by Sound Transit – so go here fast! Many local organizations and groups are weighing in. We’ve heard from two more whose detailed views might interest you. First, the Junction Neighborhood Organization:

(Here’s the PDF, if you can’t read it above.)

Next, from the West Seattle Transportation Coalition:

(Here’s the PDF.) The “scoping” comments are to be summarized by ST with “themes” made available to the Stakeholder Advisory Group a few days in advance of its meeting April 19th, at which SAG members will make a recommendation of routing/station options that they think should go into environmental study. One last time, here’s how to submit yours – by end of day today.