LAST CALL! Early-bird discount expiring for Taste of West Seattle 2019

It’s fundraiser season, with many chances to have a good time for a good cause. Perhaps the most flavorful fundraiser is a month away – but TODAY is your last chance to get tickets at the early-bird discount rate. The West Seattle Helpline‘s Taste of West Seattle fills The Hall at Fauntleroy with local food and beverage providers offering delicious dishes, savory and sweet, 6-9 pm on May 23rd. If you buy your ticket(s) by tonight, admission is $75 – that’s a $20 discount! Just go here.