‘Help us bring the joy of learning to our children’: 1 simple way to do that for Sanislo Elementary

Set your calendar for June 1 – when you can enjoy a night out knowing you’re doing something important in addition to having fun! From Amanda Kirk on behalf of the Sanislo Elementary PTA:

We are a small local school located in the Puget Ridge neighborhood of West Seattle. This year the auction is going to be at The Brockey Center at South Seattle College on June 1st, 2019 at 6 pm. Admission to the auction is $40 per person and we hope you consider joining us.

Sanislo Elementary School is building a network of dedicated individuals from throughout our community whose support and passion helps increase the chances of success for our children. Last year at Sanislo, while we had a goal of raising just $20,000, we ended up exceeding this goal by 50%. We raised $30,000 thanks to all of your donations to Sanislo! The school used this money to support: mindfulness/social emotional learning, a learning garden, and scholarships for after-school enrichment programs.

This year our need is even greater. I interviewed key stakeholders including the Principal in order to determine what aspect of the school was in greatest need of support. One of the largest challenges the school is facing is the increasing age of the books and other instruction materials. Our children are struggling to experience the joy of learning and self discovery partially because the average age of their books is more than 10 years old! Our library has become out of touch with reality and the children are not as motivated to participate in self-guided learning as children at other schools. Help us bring the joy of learning to our children.

Our annual auction is coming up soon! We hope you can join us once again in supporting educational equity. Come enjoy an evening of fun with us: dinner, dancing, drinks, silent auction, and dancing

The ’80s Are Back

Saturday, June 1st, 6-10 pm

The Brockey Center at South Seattle College

6000 16th Avenue SW