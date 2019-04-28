West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Spring 2019 Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church

April 28, 2019 10:59 am
Looks like West Seattle will again be tons lighter after the twice-annual Recycle Roundup, with 1 Green Planet crews on site right now at Fauntleroy Church. The second hour is wrapping up; we stopped by in the first hour and found a steady stream of recyclers:

No charge for dropoffs – check check this list before you go. And be aware the crew has the discretion to refuse items; we haven’t heard of that happening much over the years but one commenter this morning says their plastic-and-fabric office chair was not accepted.

Another caveat – while this continues until 3, please don’t wait until the last minute! The volunteer organizers/coordinators will appreciate that. Fauntleroy Church is at 9140 California SW; here’s a map.

  • elle April 28, 2019 (11:59 am)
    Just dropped off my load…thank you so much Fauntleroy UCC and 1 Green Planet! Super well organized and friendly.  You rock!

