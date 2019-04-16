HAPPENING NOW: All-day awareness event @ South Seattle College as part of funding fight

(WSB photos)

60 percent of our state’s college students, 40 percent of the funding. That’s one rallying point as educators and students fight for more funding of the state’s Community and Technical Colleges, including South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge, where an all-day awareness/advocacy event continues until about 3 pm at the Clock Tower Plaza. Participants have numerous options for sending messages to Olympia, where a bill to “Reinvest in Our Colleges” got stuck in committee:

Other messages are on display in signage reflecting SSC’s multicultural, multilingual student body:

Among the educators we found at the plaza, SSC president Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap:

Dealing with the budget was a major challenge she listed when we talked with her as her presidency began last fall. Meantime, the background for today’s event and others around the state is here.