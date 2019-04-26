‘GET RID OF IT’ WEEKEND: Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, Recycle Roundup Sunday

Two quick reminders about opportunities this weekend to get rid of what you don’t need:

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY: 10 am-2 pm Saturday, take unneeded/unwanted/expired medication to the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) and drop it off. No questions asked. We asked SPD if there were any restrictions on what type they’re accepting – the reply is, no.

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: This also is a twice-yearly event. 9 am-3 pm Sunday at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), bring your recyclables – as long as they’re on this list – and drop them off, free. Organizers request that you come as early in that window as you can to avoid an end-of-day backup.