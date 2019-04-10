For the orcas, for us all: Volunteer for Duwamish Alive! on April 20th

(WSB photo from spring 2018 Duwamish Alive!)

Are you registered yet to volunteer for the spring Duwamish Alive! event – multiple locations on Saturday, April 20th? This time, the focus is on how your help can assist in saving Puget Sound’s endangered orcas. Here’s the official announcement:

One of the key elements identified by the Governor’s Task Force in saving our Southern Resident Orcas is not just saving our salmon runs but also increasing the vitality and abundance of salmon runs, especially Chinook Salmon. They are the primary food source, almost exclusively, for Southern Resident Killer Whales. The Green-Duwamish Watershed is home to all 5 species of salmon, including Chinook. The Task Force identified restoring and increasing salmon habitat as one of the 3 primary actions required to save our orca and where individuals can make a positive difference in the orca’s survival and in improving the overall health of our watersheds. Orca are among many wildlife that are dependent on salmon for their survival. Volunteering throughout the year to improve salmon habitat with the many organizations dedicated in improving salmon health in the Puget Sound region will make a difference for the orcas’ survival.

Duwamish Alive! is a watershed-wide effort in improving the health of our salmon by restoring their habitat which provides food, shelter and cool, clean water that salmon need. Starting at 10:00 am Saturday, April 20th, volunteers will be restoring native habitat in multiple urban parks and open spaces from Seattle to Auburn in the ongoing effort to keep our river alive and healthy for our communities, salmon, and Puget Sound. Proving that many individuals working together can make a substantial difference.

Duwamish Alive! is a collaborative stewardship effort of conservation groups, businesses, and government entities, recognizing that our collective efforts are needed to make lasting, positive improvements in the health and vitality of the Green-Duwamish Watershed. Twice a year these events organize hundreds of volunteers to work at multiple sites in the river’s watershed, connecting the efforts of communities from Auburn to Seattle. Volunteers’ efforts include, a river cleanup by kayak, shoreline salmon habitat restoration, and native forest revitalization.

To volunteer, visit www.DuwamishAlive.org to see the different volunteer opportunities and RSVP to the contact for the site of your choice, or email info@duwamishalive.org