FOLLOWUP: Lafayette Elementary Leopard Leaders’ centennial challenge

Lafayette Elementary is celebrating its centennial, and, as we reported in January, its Leopard Leaders are celebrating with a donation drive to help others – with your partnership. Here’s how it’s going; the update is from 5th grader Thea Harnish:

Here is an update on how the Lafayette community is progressing on their goal to collect 100 pairs of socks and shoes per grade level to donate to youth in need through Westside Baby and YouthCare. We have surpassed our goal for socks with a current collection of 792 pairs of socks. But we need more help with the shoes. We have 175 collected toward the goal of 600.

We have been fundraising through popcorn sales and gift wrapping as well as requesting donations from businesses in person to buy new shoes. Please see attached a photo of part of the collection. We have raised over $1000 to buy shoes.

With Earth Day around the corner, we are hoping to get the word out to sort through your shoes and see what doesn’t fit anymore and what you can donate. Even adult sizes can work for Youthcare, which supports kids 12 to 21 who live on the streets of Seattle. The deadline is fast approaching and shoes can be dropped off at Lafayette Elementary during school hours, Attn: Leopard Leaders.