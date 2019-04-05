ELECTION 2019: Port Commissioner Courtney Gregoire won’t run again

Though the City Council races have dominated the discussion so far this election year, there are other races you’ll want to pay attention to – such as the Port of Seattle Commission. This year, two of its five seats will be on ballots in King County, and both incumbents have announced their plans. Today Courtney Gregoire announced that after six years on the commission, she is not running for re-election, and she is “looking for other options to continue to serve the public,” according to the emailed announcement. Fred Felleman has already announced he will run for a second 4-year term, promising in his February announcement that he will work to “continue to increase the Port’s economic impact while reducing its greenhouse gas footprint.” So far only one potential contender has registered with the state Public Disclosure Commission, Ali Scego, who has not yet specified which position is of interest.