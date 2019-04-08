ELECTION 2019: Next District 1 City Council candidates’ forum Wednesday

Just under four months until the primary election, and two days until the next forum featuring all five of the candidates running so far for the District 1 (West Seattle/South Park) City Council seat. Their first faceoff was back on March 21st (WSB coverage here); this Wednesday (April 10), they’ll be side by side for the second time during the 34th District Democrats‘ monthly meeting. All are welcome – nonmembers and members alike; the meeting starts at 7 pm Wednesday at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW). It’s one of two events the 34th DDs are presenting this month featuring the D-1 council race; the other is billed as a debate, at 6:30 pm April 23rd at Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School (9615 20th SW). The 34 DDs, by the way, have an online survey going, inviting you to help shape the issues on which they’ll focus.

The candidates in the running so far are Isaiah Willoughby, Phil Tavel, Brendan Kolding, incumbent Lisa Herbold, and Jesse Greene; according to the city Ethics and Election Commission tracker, District 1’s five-candidate field is the smallest of any of the 7 districts, so far. But it’s not necessarily the final lineup – the official filing period isn’t until next month.