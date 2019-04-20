Egg hunts, Duwamish Alive, Alki Tai Chi, and much more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Rufous Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Ahlness, shared via WSB Flickr group)

Welcome to a very busy Saturday! First, the seasonal highlights:

FULL LIST OF EGG HUNTS: They’re happening from morning through afternoon, at businesses and at community centers and parks, and there’s even one for adults! The full list is on our Easter/Passover/Etc. page along with other special eents.

COMMUNITY SEDER: The Kol HaNeshamah community seder happening on this second night of Passover is at capacity, so we’re just mentioning it as a reminder if you preregistered.

SERVICES: Church services for today, tonight, and tomorrow are on our special page too.

Now, highlights of what else is up today/tonight, (mostly) from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RIDE FOR MAJOR TAYLOR: Cascade Bicycle Club‘s ride benefiting the Major Taylor program leaves White Center Bicycle Playground at 8 am and, after a route through south King County, to Tacoma, and onto Vashon Island, will pass through West Seattle on the way back as riders ferry from Vashon to Fauntleroy and return to WC. Full details and course map here.

TAI CHI AT THE BEACH BEGINS: First Saturday of the season for Tai Chi at Alki Beach with Caylen Storm! 9 am near Statue of Liberty Plaza. Free, “but portraits of presidents are welcome” – more info in our calendar listing. (61st SW and Alki SW)

PANCAKES! First-ever community all-you-can-eat pancake feed at Nepenthe, 9 am-noon. (9447 35th SW)

DUWAMISH ALIVE! – T-107 OPENING EVENT: Before a day of volunteering along, and in the watershed of, Seattle’s only river, hear from local advocates and leaders at the T-107 Park opening ceremony, 9:30 am. (4750 W. Marginal Way SW)

DUWAMISH ALIVE! – COMMUNITY FAIR AT ROXHILL PARK/BOG: 11 am-1 pm, come to Roxhill Park to have fun, enjoy a free lunch, and learn about its role as the headwater site of Longfellow Creek, during this first-ever community fair. (29th SW and SW Barton)

WEST SEATTLE BOAT SWAP: First-ever swap and scratch-and-dent sale! Noon-6 pm at American Legion Post 160. (3618 SW Alaska)

CANNA 420 CARNIVAL: The unofficial holiday for cannabis aficionados is here, and Canna West Culture Shop invites you (provided you’re at least 21) to a carnival! 2-6 pm. Music, magic, art, free Husky Deli ice cream, and more – details here. (5435 California SW)

WSHS BASEBALL AT T-MOBILE PARK: 6:30 pm, you can get in for free at the big baseball stadium downtown as West Seattle HS plays Ballard in this year’s High School Baseball Classic. (1250 1st Ave. S.)

PADDLING FILM FESTIVAL: 6:30 pm at American Legion Post 160, the festival’s world tour stops in West Seattle, with the screening presented by Alki Kayak Tours and Mountain to Sound Outfitters. (3618 SW Alaska)

AT KENYON HALL: The Ray Skjelbred Trio in concert, 7:30 pm. Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

NIGHTLIFE: Music way into the night – see the listings on our full calendar.