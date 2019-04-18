West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: Another project in ‘Early Outreach’ pipeline, 2347 44th SW

April 18, 2019 12:51 pm
Another West Seattle project has appeared on the city list for the “Early Outreach” design-review process, which calls for informal community feedback before the project design is too far down the road. This time it’s 2347 44th SW [map], described as four single-family houses with four offstreet-parking spaces, replacing a 110-year-old house. The Early Outreach program calendar shows a community site walk scheduled one week from tonight, 5:30 pm Thursday, April 25th.

P.S. We were at the “Early Outreach” meeting earlier this week for the Junction 7-11 site mixed-use project and expect to publish that report later today.

2 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: Another project in 'Early Outreach' pipeline, 2347 44th SW"

  • Also John April 18, 2019 (12:56 pm)
    It must be a decent size lot for four (4) single family homes?!

    • WSB April 18, 2019 (1:14 pm)
      5100 square feet, according to the site plan. Zoned Lowrise 1, HALA rezoning as best I can tell from maps (which officially takes effect tomorrow).

