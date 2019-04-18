DEVELOPMENT: Another project in ‘Early Outreach’ pipeline, 2347 44th SW

Another West Seattle project has appeared on the city list for the “Early Outreach” design-review process, which calls for informal community feedback before the project design is too far down the road. This time it’s 2347 44th SW [map], described as four single-family houses with four offstreet-parking spaces, replacing a 110-year-old house. The Early Outreach program calendar shows a community site walk scheduled one week from tonight, 5:30 pm Thursday, April 25th.

