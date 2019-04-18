Delridge Neighborhoods District Council talks elections, festivals, and more

A few notes from last night’s lightly attended Delridge Neighborhoods District Council meeting:

FORUM OR NO FORUM? Rather than have a candidates-side-by-side forum for the District 1 City Council race, DNDC will invite candidates in for one-at-a-time conversations during the next few meetings – say, one candidate at the meeting’s start, one at the end, to discuss Delridge-specific issues.

AS FOR THOSE ISSUES: One of next month’s biggest events in eastern West Seattle, the Bee Festival, will likely be an opportunity to check in with current community concerns. DNDC chair Mat McBride will be there. It was suggested he might consider a tried-and-true tactic from other community events, for example, inviting festivalgoers to create/add to a list of what’s on their minds.

SPEAKING OF FESTIVALS: Pete Spalding provided an update on Delridge Day in August, which continues to grow, this year adding Sustainable West Seattle‘s GreenLife (previously featured at Summer Fest in The Junction) and including e-bike tours with SWS’s Stu Hennessey (of Alki Bike and Board, a WSB sponsor) and skating lessons/competition overseen by Skate Like A Girl. Live music, too, plus returning features like Seattle Police “Picnic at the Precinct” demos and visitors.

(WSB file photo)

DELRIDGE GROCERY: Doris Rahmig says the progress she reported at February’s DNDC meeting continues, with the co-op close to signing a contract with DESC for the space it’s long held for them at Cottage Grove Commons (5444 Delridge Way SW).

FUTURE TOPICS: Though DNDC has been focusing on neighborhood conversations rather than governmental guests, the Port of Seattle is interested in visiting a future DNDC meeting to talk about the Terminal 5 modernization work that’ll start soon.

The Delridge Neighborhoods District Council meets the third Wednesday most months, 7 pm, currently at Neighborhood House High Point.