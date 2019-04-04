Day 2 of signups for 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day!

More than 20 sales are already set for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019, now in its second day of signups. From North Admiral to North Shorewood, Highland Park to Lincoln Park, neighborhoods all over the peninsula are already represented. Saturday, May 11th, will be the 15th WSCGSD, twelfth one presented/coordinated by WSB. If you plan to be part of it, remember that official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm, but you are welcome to start early and/or end late – if you do, be sure to make note of it on your registration form so it can be part of your listing with the WSCGSD map. Speaking of which, as is customary, we will have the printable and clickable versions of the map/sale list ready one week in advance. Registration will be open for about three weeks but you might as well not procrastinate -if you’re planning on selling, when you’re ready to sign up, go here!