City Council candidates’ forum, music, poetry, and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

Highlights for the rest of your Wednesday:

CODING WITHOUT COMPUTERS: 2:30-4 pm, 6-to-12-year-olds are invited to drop in at the West Seattle (Admiral) Library for this session of LibraryLab. (2306 42nd SW)

RIVERVIEW PLAYFIELD: As explained here, special Highland Park Action Committee meeting at 5:30 pm at the south end of the park, to talk with Seattle Parks about barrier options. (12th & Webster)

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) at 6:15 pm. All runners welcome. (2743 California SW)

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES’ FORUM: 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, all five candidates currently campaigning for the District 1 City Council race will appear in their second side-by-side forum, during the 34th District Democrats‘ meeting. All welcome, nonmembers included, no admission fee. (9131 California SW)

POETRYBRIDGE: Peter Munro and Judith Roche are the featured readers at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) – full details here. 7 pm. (5612 California SW)

YADA YADA BLUES BAND: Live at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm, no cover, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

