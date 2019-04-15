Celebration of Life on Saturday for Richard M. Tada, 1961-2019

Family and friends will gather Saturday (April 20) to celebrate the life of Richard M. Tada. Here’s the remembrance that’s being shared with the community:

Richard Makoto Tada passed away peacefully on January 26, 2019, surrounded by friends and family after a valiant thirteen-month fight against pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Seattle to Koji and Yohko Tada on November 18, 1961 and attended public schools at Schmitz Park, Madison Junior High, and West Seattle High School. He earned a Ph.D. in Greek and Byzantine History from the University of Washington in 2008.

He loved to travel and explored many countries from this historical period and was fluent in ancient and modern Greek. As a talented writer, his many scholarly historical articles and book reviews were published in such magazines as the National Review and Military History Quarterly. He enjoyed his work colleagues and assignments as a technical writer at Quorum Review in downtown Seattle and was a dedicated member of Seattle Chinese Baptist Church.

Richard is survived by his parents, younger brother Steve, his aunts, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Seattle Chinese Baptist Church, 5801 Beacon Avenue South.