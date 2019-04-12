BIZNOTES: From Alki to Morgan Junction

Three quick food biznotes:

ALKI CHICKEN AND WAFFLES: A liquor-license application appeared online this week for a new restaurant at 2738 Alki SW, formerly B’s Po Boy, after Fatburger, Bada Bistro, Beachside Café. The proprietor of record for Alki Chicken and Waffles is Tom Lin, former owner of the Alki Homestead 1 door down, which was of course famous for its fried chicken until the restaurant was abruptly closed by a fire in 2009.

IL NIDO: Speaking of the Homestead, the historic landmark building that Lin sold four years ago, the Italian restaurant that’s moving in is now looking at a “May-ish” opening, according to its Instagram page (where you can see interior sneak peeks). We first reported on Chef Mike Easton‘s plan for Il Nido back in September.

THRIFTWAY BARBECUE TIME: Tomorrow’s the first benefit barbecue of the season at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor), where they’ll fire up the grill around 11 am, proceeds benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank.