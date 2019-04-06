BIZNOTE: Tony’s Market opens for the 2019 season

Passing by 35th SW and SW Barton, we saw the sign … “Tony’s OPEN.” So we stopped by to verify, and indeed, it’s day 1 of the 2019 season for the little family-owned produce stand in the red/green/white tent on the corner. Tony’s Market is open 9 am-7 pm daily and will be adding something new this season – a few select garden supplies, such as bark. Watch for that soon – some flower plants are already available:

This is an earlier opening for Tony’s than the last few years – they started in May last year and June the year before that. The market usually stays open through spring and summer before transitioning to Halloween pumpkins and then Christmas trees.