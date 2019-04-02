Big fun for little ones in a Hiawatha Community Center comeback

Got little one(s)? Classes set to make a comeback at Hiawatha this month might be perfect for them – so signups are happening now! The announcement:

Toddler dance is back at Hiawatha Community Center! Join us for a weekly 40-minute dance class that uses movement and music to stimulate brain reflexes, teaches social-emotional learning skills, and encourages joy and self-expression. Taught by our certified dance instructor, Marika, your little one is bound to have a blast exploring creative movement in this safe and positive environment.

Wednesdays, April 24 – June 12

Parent and Me: Creative Movement Class (Ages 2-4) -11:30-12:10 pm

Creative Movement Class (Ages 3-6) – 12:15-12:55 pm

Our spring 8-week session begins on April 24 and we’ll need a minimum number of enrollments to run the class, so please sign up early so we know the class will go. You can register online at seattle.gov/parks by clicking on Sign Up For Activities, or calling Hiawatha Community Center at 206.684.7441. (Parent and Me: Creative Movement: Activity #21109, Creative Movement: Activity #21110)