BASEBALL: West Seattle HS hosts Chief Sealth IHS in ‘Best of the West’ game

(WSB photos. Above, head coaches Ernest Policarpio of CSIHS and Bryan Tupper of WSHS)

In the late-Friday drizzle at Hiawatha, West Seattle High School hosted Chief Sealth International High School to see who would take this year’s baseball bragging rights as “Best in the West.”

Wildcats junior Jackson Sullivan got the win on the mound, a 4-0 shutout. And that meant WSHS got the trophy – at least until next year’s game.

Tonight (Saturday) you can see the Wildcats play at T-Mobile Park, 6:30 pm vs. Ballard, free! The next game for the Seahawks, meantime, is Monday (April 22nd) at 4 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex vs. Bainbridge Island.