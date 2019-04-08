8 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Bald Eagle vs. Crow @ Alki Point, photographed by Gary Jones)

Tuesday highlights, from (mostly) the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LAST DAY FOR LIGHT RAIL ‘SCOPING’ COMMENTS: Your last chance to get your comment into the official record before the next phase of Sound Transit West Seattle light-rail planning ends today. Here’s how to comment.

BABY STORY TIME: Got a 1-year-old or younger? Come to Southwest Library for Baby Story Time, 10:30 am. Free as always. (9010 35th SW)

TERMINAL 5 LEASE VOTE: As previewed here, Seattle and Tacoma port commissioners meet today as the Northwest Seaport Alliance‘s managing members, with an agenda full of lease votes and other items key to the future of Terminal 5. 11:30 am at the Sea-Tac Airport Conference Center. (17801 International Blvd.)

LEARN IRISH DANCING: Beginning Irish Dance classes at 4:45 pm, VFW Hall in The Triangle. (3601 SW Alaska)

WWRHAH: 6:15 pm at Southwest Library, community info and involvement with the Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Coalition. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point – lots on the agenda. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: For kids of all ages, 7 pm at Delridge Library. Free as always. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WAX & OIL: DJs and painting at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

