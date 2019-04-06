6 for your West Seattle Friday!

(Northern Flicker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Before we get too much further into April’s first Friday, some of the highlights for the hours ahead:

YMCA GARAGE & BAKE SALE: Until 7:30 pm at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle, benefit garage and bake sale – stop by and shop! If you miss it today, 9 am-1 pm tomorrow too. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

BEER AND CHOCOLATE: Enjoy both while supporting the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition, 5:30 pm at the Duwamish Longhouse – ticket info in our calendar listing. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

CORNER BAR: The monthly pop-up bar at Highland Park Improvement Club starts at 6 tonight! See the HPIC website for more details on this month’s edition. (1116 SW Holden)

‘INTO THE WOODS’ FINAL PERFORMANCE: 7:30 pm curtain time tonight for the last performance of the West Seattle High School Drama Club production of “Into the Woods.” Our calendar listing includes ticket info. (3000 California SW)

ALBUM RELEASE: OSFE at The Skylark, 8 pm. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THREE BANDS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, The Whags, Secret Band, Black Ends. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUCH, MUCH MORE … just browse our complete calendar!