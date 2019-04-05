5 for your West Seattle Tuesday – plus, baby birds!

Remember the nest reminder last month, courtesy of Kersti Muul? She sent the photographic update above, showing baby hummingbirds that hatched almost three weeks ago. The reminder still stands … be careful with shrubbery/tree work! Now, on to a few calendar highlights:

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at the Masonic Center. Guests welcome. Today’s scheduled program celebrates “Students of the Month.” (4736 40th SW)

KIDS CAFE: School’s out but the afternoon free meals continue for kids and teens, 2:45-3:45 pm at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: The FCA‘s board meets at 7 pm; Fauntleroy Schoolhouse conference room, community members welcome. Agenda’s in our calendar listing. (9131 California SW)

FREE LEGAL CONSULTATION: Call before noon for an appointment, to see if there’s room at tonight’s 7-9 pm clinic at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

(Monday evening photo by David Hutchinson)

J.D. HOBSON BAND: 8:30 pm at Parliament Tavern: “Groovy, soulful blues and Americana.” 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

