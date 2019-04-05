5 for your West Seattle Monday

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Flying into spring-break week – here are Monday highlights:

FREE TAX HELP: 1 week until the IRS deadline. Delridge Library has free tax help available 2-6:30 pm today. Drop-in, first-come first-served, as explained here. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

EARLY OUTREACH MEETING FOR DELRIDGE PROJECT: As previewed last week, the developers of 8415 Delridge Way SW invite community members to an “early outreach” informal meeting about the 14-townhouse project. Drop-in meeting 4:30-5:30 pm at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUPS: 6:45 pm at West Seattle (2306 42nd SW) and Southwest (9010 35th SW) Libraries. WS is reading “The Best We Could Do” by Thi Bui, this year’s “Seattle Reads” book; SW is reading “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. If you can’t go tonight, follow those links to get a start on next month’s books!

OPEN MIC: Signups start at 7:30 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

QUIZ NIGHT: 7:30 pm at The Skylark, free, all ages, with prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

