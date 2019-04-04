4 WEEKS AWAY! West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019 updates

(2018 WSCGSD photo courtesy Andy – you never know what you’ll find someone selling!)
Four weeks from today, most shoppers and sellers will be recovering from the 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (presented by WSB) – Saturday, May 11th. Official sale hours: 9 am-3 pm but some start early and/or end late (their map listings will include that info if applicable). More than 100 sales all over the peninsula, big and small, are registered already; a week and a half remains to get your sale onto the map/list if you’re planning to be part of it. Here’s where to start – registration will be open until April 25th. If you want to have a sale but don’t have a yard/garage/other space for it, as mentioned here earlier this week, we’ve heard so far from one participating site that’s offering spaces for rent – that info’s here.
