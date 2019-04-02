2 MORE DAYS! Registration ends Thursday night for 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

If you’re waiting until the last minute to decide whether to be part of the 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, May 11th – you have two more days to decide. Registration closes at 11:59 pm this Thursday night (April 25th). 220+ sales are signed up so far for the big day – all sizes, all kinds of merchandise, all over the peninsula. Official sale hours on May 11th are 9 am-3 pm; some start early, some end late (if you’ll be doing one or both, be sure the “ad” you include with your registration has that information too).

So – ready to register? Here’s where to do it!