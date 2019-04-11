11 highlights for your West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Marc Milrod – sculpture by Lezlie Jane, “Luna Girls on Alki“)

Welcome to the weekend! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RECORD STORE DAY @ EASY STREET: It’s practically a holiday! Easy Street Records opens at 7 am, promising “free coffee and bacon” for shoppers. Here’s what else awaits you. (California/Alaska)

RUN! Free group run with West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), which is where you’ll want to meet up by 8 am to be part of it. (2743 California SW)

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: If you can donate blood – there’s a mobile drive on the SW Barton side of Westwood Village today, 9:30 am-3:30 pm (closed 11:30 am-12:30 pm for a break) – info here.

FREE TAX HELP: The deadline’s almost here – 10 am-2 pm, free volunteer help is available at the West Seattle Food Bank if you qualify – read this last-minute reminder first. (35th SW/SW Morgan)

BENEFIT BARBECUE: First of the season, scheduled to start at 11 am at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), with proceeds benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank. (4201 SW Morgan)

WEST SEATTLE NURSERY OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-2 pm, treats and demonstrations during the spring open house at West Seattle Nursery. (5275 California SW)

1606 CALIFORNIA PROJECT MEETING: 12:45-1:45 pm, drop by the West Seattle (Admiral) Library to meet the project team and share early-stage comments. (2306 42nd SW)

10TH ANNIVERSARY FILM SCREENINGS: See three films at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, celebrating its 10th anniversary, 4:30 pm – details here. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

THE WELL SAID: Duo performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

SEATTLE JEWISH THEATER AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm curtain:

The Seattle Jewish Theater Company presents “My Name is Asher Lev.” A young Jewish prodigy faces a difficult choice between art and faith. Adapted by Aaron Posner from the novel by Chaim Potok, directed by Shana Bestock, and produced by Art Feinglass.

More info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

‘THREE TALL WOMEN’: Second-to-last chance to see the Twelfth Night Productions presentation of this Edward Albee play, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

NIGHTLIFE … is part of what else you’ll find on our complete calendar!