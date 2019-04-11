11 days to 300 sales on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019!

Hundreds of sellers and thousands of shoppers are looking ahead to the 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, now just 11 days away – Saturday, May 11th! We have read each and every one of the 300 listings as part of the map-making process and can promise it’ll be a fun day wherever you are, wherever you go. You might not be surprised to hear we have several sellers citing Marie Kondo and hoping their stuff will “spark joy” for you. We have a seller promising “the secrets to a long and meaningful life” will be at their sale. We have some simple themes from “everything free” to “everything $2” to the classic “everything must go.” Some sellers will open earlier than the 9 am-3 pm “official” WSCGSD hours, and some will stay open late – we even have some with extra days (Friday and/or Sunday). The map and listings will be available for your review and/or downloading this Saturday (May 4th). More previews to come …

P.S. If you’re a nonprofit inviting sellers to donate leftovers on/after WSCGSD, let us know ASAP when/where/how, so we can include it in WSCGSD-related info – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!